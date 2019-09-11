Semi rollover diverts traffic near I-57/I-64 split - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Semi rollover diverts traffic near I-57/I-64 split

Posted:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A rollover in Jefferson County has closed traffic at the I-57/I-64 split.

It happened Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., when a semi merging onto the I-57 southbound ramp from I-64 westbound rolled over.

Illinois State Police say the truck was carrying aluminum.

Westbound I-64 traffic merging onto southbound I-57 is being diverted at this time toward Mt. Vernon.

First responders are working to clear the scene.



<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FIllinoisDepartmentofTransportation%2Fposts%2F10156686425192201%3A0&width=500" width="500" height="457" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

