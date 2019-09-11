Semi rollover diverts traffic near I-57/I-64 split

Westbound I-64 traffic merging onto southbound I-57 is being diverted at this time toward Mt. Vernon.
President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.
Authorities in Florida's capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.
Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a brake problem
Vice President Mike Pence is crediting the crew and passengers who fought back against hijackers on 9/11 with protecting the U.S.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Apple Festival is an event that families and community members look forward to each year.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- If you're looking to burn off some of those calories from apple pie or making room for another slice, there's an event for you.
MARION (WSIL) -- Logan’s Roadhouse is honoring first responders on September 11th by offering them a free meal.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Mother Nature is still not giving up on summer with more 90s expected this afternoon.
BONNE TERRE, Mo (WSIL) -- A small earthquake occurred in southeast Missouri early Wednesday morning.
