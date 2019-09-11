Wife of alderman to be chief justice on Illinois high court - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wife of alderman to be chief justice on Illinois high court

CHICAGO (AP) - The wife of a powerful Chicago alderman facing federal corruption allegations will become the Illinois Supreme Court's next chief justice.

The state's highest court selected Anne Burke earlier this week. The 13-year veteran of the court will start her three-year term Oct. 26.

A Tuesday court statement says she'll be the third female chief justice on the 200-year-old court, following current Justice Rita Garman and late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow. She'll succeed Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier.

Burke's husband, Ed Burke, has been on the Chicago's City Council for 50 years. He was charged this year with trying to extort executives seeking city remodeling permits. He has pleaded not guilty.

Because it is a federal case, no appellate issues related to it would come before the Illinois Supreme Court.

