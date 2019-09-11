Turkey vulture causes power outage at University of Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Turkey vulture causes power outage at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A wayward turkey vulture caused a power outage for about an hour on the University of Missouri campus.

University spokeswoman Liz McCune said 27 buildings and four parking structures were without power Wednesday morning. The buildings included Jesse Hall, Ellis Library, the Student Center and five dormitories.

The Columbia Missourian reports officials say the outage happened after a turkey vulture's wing hit a connector that links the university to the city's power grid.

The vulture died in the incident.

The connector is expected to be fixed by the end of the week. Until then, the campus will draw all of its power from university Power Plant.

McCune said university uses the city electric grid "when it makes economic sense to do so."

