6-year-old critically hurt in St. Louis accidental shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another child has been injured in a shooting in St. Louis, but this time, police believe it was an accident.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was critically hurt Tuesday night when a gun was dropped and discharged. The bullet struck the child in the abdomen.

The boy is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His name was not released and police did not disclose who dropped the weapon. Police are handling the case as an accidental injury.

Eleven children have died in confirmed homicides in St. Louis so far this year, and two other deaths of children are under investigation as "suspicious."

