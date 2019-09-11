Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 89-year-old mom - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 89-year-old mom

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 59-year-old Missouri man is dead after being struck by a car driven by his 89-year-old mother.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Paul Martin of Brookline Station died in the accident Tuesday. The patrol says Martin was reaching inside a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox to help his mother, Martha Martin, remove the vehicle from park.

The patrol says the driver had her foot on the accelerator and the SUV began to move. Paul Martin fell and was dragged before being struck by the vehicle, which continued moving before it struck a storm shelter.

Martin was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.