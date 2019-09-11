Chicago-area woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-area woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

Posted:

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago-area woman is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of a motorcyclist.

Crystal Lake Police say 53-year-old Carolyn A. Tyrell of Crystal Lake has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash but more charges are expected.

They say the motorcycle was struck by a car Tuesday evening at an intersection, throwing the motorcyclist and his female passenger into the roadway. He died at a hospital, and she's hospitalized with serious injuries. The names of the two haven' been released.

Police say the car was located about 20 minutes later and Tyrell was taken into custody. She's being held without bond.

