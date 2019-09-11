Woman sitting in Chicago house shot in head by passing car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman sitting in Chicago house shot in head by passing car

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago woman is in critical condition after a bullet fired from a passing car pierced her front window and struck her in the head as she sat in her living room.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it appears the 35-year-old woman was shot by someone who was aiming at a man outside her home in the West Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. A 21-year-old man outside the house struck in the abdomen and the back. The polce department says both victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The man is listed in serious condition.

Guglielmi says no arrests have been made.

