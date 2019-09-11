Pets of the Week: September 12, 2019

WSIL -- The dogs are stealing the show in this edition of Pets of the Week, but one cuddly kitten is also looking for a forever family.

The lone cat has no name but you can see him at the Pet Fest adoption event at the Pavilion of Marion along with several others. The event is Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, can contact Finding Forever Animal Rescue.

Meet Talia. She is a 1 year and 11-month-old Coonhound mix. She has been with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro for more than 416 days now. During her stay, she completed the Prison Pawsilbilities Program where she learned all of her basic commands and some tricks. Talia is a super sweet playful girl who would love to find a family that she could call her own. Her adoption fee is $175 and that includes her spay, vaccines, and microchip.

Ziva is a precious 7-year-old female Chihuahua who was surrendered to PAWS Place Adoption Center in Anna after her dad had to go into the hospital.

She is a very friendly girl who loves people, plays well with other dogs, and is very agile and active. Ziva weighs about 12 lbs and is healthy and ready to be your best girl!

Next, we have Sebastian And Wizard who are 4-year-old males Beagle/Shih Tzu mix. They are at Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

Last is Rosie. She is a Boxer who is heartworm positive but very loving with people. Contact the City of Marion Animal Control to meet Rosie.