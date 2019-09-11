68th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival Kicks-off Wednesday night - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

68th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival Kicks-off Wednesday night

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

Apple Festival is something that families and community members look forward to each year.  

This year marks 68 years for the event, which will officially kick-off Wednesday evening with the Opening Ceremony at 5:15 p.m. 

There's still plenty to do while visitors wait for the ceremony to begin including visiting the Appletime Bakery for apple pies, apple bread and other apple-baked goods. 

It's also tradition for many to stop by the Appletime Emporium to buy and take home some festival gear including t-shirts, jewelry and bags. 

For the kids, there's carnival rides and entertainment at the Festival Funland, which gears up at 5:30 p.m. 

Opening night wraps up with Appletime Gospel Sing at the Appletime Stage from 6 to 9 p.m. 

For a full list of events, click here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.