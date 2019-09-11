68th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival Kicks-off Wednesday night

Apple Festival is something that families and community members look forward to each year.

This year marks 68 years for the event, which will officially kick-off Wednesday evening with the Opening Ceremony at 5:15 p.m.

There's still plenty to do while visitors wait for the ceremony to begin including visiting the Appletime Bakery for apple pies, apple bread and other apple-baked goods.

It's also tradition for many to stop by the Appletime Emporium to buy and take home some festival gear including t-shirts, jewelry and bags.

For the kids, there's carnival rides and entertainment at the Festival Funland, which gears up at 5:30 p.m.

Opening night wraps up with Appletime Gospel Sing at the Appletime Stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.