Police: Woman used cocaine before deadly drunken crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a woman had cocaine in her system the night she killed a 10-year-old girl in a drunken crash.

News outlets report Lexington officer Stephen Dabkowski testified that 24-year-old Sequoyah Collins had cocaine metabolites in her system after the July crash that killed Alexia Gomez Hernandez.

Dabkowski also testified during the preliminary hearing Tuesday that Collins had a blood alcohol level of 0.211, nearly three times the legal limit.

Lt. Andrew Daugherty previously said Collins was speeding and ran a red light, hitting a car occupied by two adults and four children.

Collins was charged with murder last week; Her attorney unsuccessfully tried to get the charge reduced to manslaughter.

Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston sent the murder, DUI, assault and wanton endangerment charges to a grand jury.

