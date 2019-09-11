Logan's Roadhouse offering free meal to first responders in honor of September 11th

MARION (WSIL) -- Logan’s Roadhouse is honoring first responders on September 11th by offering them a free meal.

All locations of the steakhouse are recognizing first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, and Emergency Medical Technicians with a free American Roadhouse Meal on September 11th from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Guests with a first responder ID can enjoy entrees from the American Roadhouse Meals menu, including items like the 6 oz. Choice Cut Sirloin, Wood-Grilled Chicken and Barbecue Grilled Pork Chop.