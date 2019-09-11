Amid concerns, 4 killed over 24 hours in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Amid concerns, 4 killed over 24 hours in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A series of shootings has left four people dead in Kansas City over 24 hours as concerns mount about violent crime in the state's two largest cities.

After Gov. Mike Parson met with leaders in St. Louis to discuss the problem, two people were killed around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday inside an apartment in southern Kansas City.

The scene of that shooting is less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) from where a shot-up Ford Mustang crashed into a parked vehicle about six hours earlier. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim was killed late Monday. He was identified Tuesday as 41-year-old Antwain Foster. None of the other victims have been identified.

