Heat and humidity continue, but a cold front is expected by Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Mother Nature is still not giving up on summer with more 90s expected this afternoon.

A large heat dome has remained camped over the southeastern U.S. for much of the week resulting in unseasonably high heat and humidity throughout the Midwest. 

By the end of the week, a cold front will move in from the north, but it's not going to bring very much temperature relief. That cold front essentially falls apart right over our region and the ridge builds back in by the end of the weekend. 

Needing rain? The cold front on Friday brings the best chance for a few showers and storms, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Beyond that, many may have to wait until at least the middle of next week for better chances at substantial rainfall. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen breaks down the forecast on News 3. 

