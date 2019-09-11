Small earthquake rumbles southeast Missouri early Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small earthquake rumbles southeast Missouri early Wednesday

BONNE TERRE, Mo (WSIL) -- A small earthquake occurred in southeast Missouri early Wednesday morning. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred about four miles north and northeast of Bonne Terre, Missouri at 4:41 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

