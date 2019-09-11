Vendors named to provide safety training to cannabis sellers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vendors named to provide safety training to cannabis sellers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials have authorized 26 businesses to provide health and safety training to operators who dispense cannabis in Illinois.

The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the list of "responsible vendors" on Tuesday. They are based in Cook, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Will and Sangamon counties and from Iowa, Texas and Florida.

A statement from the agency said "at least half" of the approved providers are minority-owned.

Marijuana use by adults will be legal starting Jan. 1. Operators of retail outlets must be trained on properly dispensing cannabis, checking buyers' identification, identifying signs of impairment because of marijuana use and other health and security concerns.

Those operating existing medical cannabis outlets must receive the training by Nov. 30 ahead of general legalization.

