3rd Annual Big Muddy Apple Obstacle Run

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
If you're looking to burn off some apple pie or make room for some, there's an event for you. 

It's the 3rd Annual  Big Muddy Apple Obstacle Run, which is a part of Murphysboro's Apple Festival. 

The run is a three-mile course has 15 obstacles including climbing nets, wrecked cars and a dumpster filled with muddy water and apples. 

The trail also takes runners through more than half a mile of creeks. 

Following the run, there will be food and drink vendors, as well as, a DJ. 

The event takes place Saturday, September 14th at 2:30 p.m. 

For more information or to sign-up, click here

