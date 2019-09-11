If you're looking to burn off some apple pie or make room for some, there's an event for you.

It's the 3rd Annual Big Muddy Apple Obstacle Run, which is a part of Murphysboro's Apple Festival.

The run is a three-mile course has 15 obstacles including climbing nets, wrecked cars and a dumpster filled with muddy water and apples.

The trail also takes runners through more than half a mile of creeks.

Following the run, there will be food and drink vendors, as well as, a DJ.

The event takes place Saturday, September 14th at 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to sign-up, click here.