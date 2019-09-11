Kentucky's General Fund receipts rise in August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the state's General Fund tax receipts increased 3.6% in August compared to a year ago.

State Budget Director John Chilton says total revenues for the month were $787.2 million, compared to $759.9 million during August 2018.

Chilton says for the first two months of this fiscal year, General Fund receipts increased 2.7%.

He says the rate of growth for General Fund receipts has moderated from prior-year levels.

The official revenue estimate for this fiscal year calls for revenue to increase 0.6% compared to actual receipts from last year.

Based on August results, General Fund revenues need to grow 0.3% for the remaining 10 months of the fiscal year to meet the official estimate.

Lawmakers will watch revenue trends closely when crafting a new state budget next year.

