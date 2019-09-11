Kentucky State Police announce victim advocacy initiative

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Officials with Kentucky State Police say a new Victim Advocacy Program will provide needed support for crime victims.

A statement from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says details of the statewide initiative are being announced Thursday at the Kentucky State Police post in Elizabethtown.

Officials say 16 advocates are being hired and trained to assist crime victims and those involved with critical incidents by providing support during and after a crisis.

The statement says funding will come from the Victims of Crime Act and partnerships with statewide agencies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.