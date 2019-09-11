2 accused of trading stolen prescription drugs, child porn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 accused of trading stolen prescription drugs, child porn

WILLIAMSON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of trading stolen prescription drugs with a woman in exchange for sexual photos and videos of herself and a minor.

News outlets report 31-year-old Jacob West and 27-year-old Kena Reed were indicted Monday on charges including human trafficking and tampering with physical evidence. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says deputies last month began investigating the theft of more than 5,000 pills from a local pharmacy.

It says the investigation led to an employee, West, and determined that he was exchanging the nearly $9,000 worth of pills with Reed for child porn.

West also is charged with theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance. Authorities didn't immediately detail the juvenile's connection to Reed or West. It's unclear if either have a lawyer.

