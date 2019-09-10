Williamson County approves sales of recreational marijuana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Williamson County approves sales of recreational marijuana

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the sale of recreational marijuana. The board also passed an ordinance to set the cannabis sales tax at 3.75 percent. 

Williamson County Commissioner Ron Ellis says he believes this will bring extra revenue to the county, "Based upon the sales of other states, it's anticipated that we could see as much as $20,000-$30,000 dollars a month of additional sales tax revenue."

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois January 1, 2020.
 

