Murphysboro leaders vote against sale of recreational marijuana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro leaders vote against sale of recreational marijuana

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murpysboro leaders voted Tuesday against the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits.

Mayor Will Stephens says council members voted 6 to 5 in opposition.

Stephens says he's suggesting the city place an advisory question on the spring 2020 ballot, asking voters how they feel about allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.