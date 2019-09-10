Dramatic rise in dog bites: Herrin official

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Robert Craig, the building and codes administrator in Herrin, says he loves dogs but the number of people getting hurt is alarming.

He says, "It's a pretty dramatic rise in bite cases in the last week or so."

Craig says Herrin Animal Control received reports of eight dog bite incidents just last week. He says enough is enough. Pet owners should follow the city's code and keep their dog on a leash even if it's friendly.

In a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every five people bitten by a dog requires medical attention.

A Williamson County woman who doesn't want to be identified says she was attacked by a dog while riding her bike last week between Carterville and Carbondale.

"He didn't look like a happy dog. His tail was not wagging, so I was pretty sure he was coming after me," she explains.

She says she loves dogs but knew this was one dog she couldn't control, "I've encountered a lot of different dogs. Throughout my experience with running and biking, but I've never actually had one bite me."

She says what made this experience challenging was learning the dog was not up to date on its shots.

Craig says if a person is attacked by a dog in Herrin, "The owner is given a copy of the ordinance or a warning and possibly even a citation depending on the frequency. We try to work with people as much as we can."

Craig says Herrin residents who need help registering or vaccinating their pet can stop by the Herrin City Hall for information.