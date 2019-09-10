Parson, St. Louis leaders to meet again over violent crime - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson, St. Louis leaders to meet again over violent crime

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's governor says the state is in a "crisis" with violent crime.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday met with Mayor Lyda Krewson and about a dozen other St. Louis-area leaders to address violence in the city. The officials didn't release any new plan but Parson says one will be announced soon.

It was the second time Parson came to St. Louis in the past week to discuss the crime problem. Last week, he met with about two dozen faith leaders along with Krewson.

St. Louis has already seen 138 homicides in 2019 and is on pace to top last year's 186. A startling 11 of this year's victims were children, and two other child deaths are being investigated as "suspicious." Murders are also on the rise in Kansas City.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.