Parson, St. Louis leaders to meet again over violent crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's governor says the state is in a "crisis" with violent crime.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday met with Mayor Lyda Krewson and about a dozen other St. Louis-area leaders to address violence in the city. The officials didn't release any new plan but Parson says one will be announced soon.

It was the second time Parson came to St. Louis in the past week to discuss the crime problem. Last week, he met with about two dozen faith leaders along with Krewson.

St. Louis has already seen 138 homicides in 2019 and is on pace to top last year's 186. A startling 11 of this year's victims were children, and two other child deaths are being investigated as "suspicious." Murders are also on the rise in Kansas City.

