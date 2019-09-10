Gov. Pritzker, 11 governors urge federal action to address gun violence

(WSIL) -- Governor J.B. Pritzker and 11 governors from across the country are urging President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to enact what they consider "sensible gun legislation" to protect Americans from the gun violence epidemic.

Since the federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004, Illinois communities have mourned fatal mass shootings at a DeKalb University, a Chicago hospital and Aurora manufacturer, among other tragic shootings. With an influx of guns from other states, Illinois communities are also suffering from painful gun violence that is often ignored in national headlines but that leaves lasting damage and tragedy in cities throughout the state.

Across the country, Americans have seen gun violence in hundreds of locations – including places of worship, offices, stores, movie theaters and schools.

Gov. Pritzker joined the governors of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington in the Sept. 10 letter, which reads as follows: