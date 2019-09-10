Indiana man dies from shock at Kansas grain bin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana man dies from shock at Kansas grain bin

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - Federal officials are investigating the death of an Indiana man at a northeast Kansas grain processing plant.

The Atchison Globe reports that Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie says 26-year-old Angel Silas-Deleon, of Logansport, Indiana, died from an electrical shock Friday at the CargillAg plant in the Cummings area.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the death.

Laurie said Silas-Deleon was working on a grain bin with a contractor crew from CCSGroup of Seward, Nebraska. The company said another employee is recovering from injuries suffered by the shock.

That employee's name and condition were not released Tuesday.

Laurie said the shock is considered accidental.

