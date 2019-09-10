Chicago Greek Orthodox Church sold for $2.5 million - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago Greek Orthodox Church sold for $2.5 million

CHICAGO (AP) - The fate of one of the oldest Greek Orthodox Church's in the nation has become clear.

The sale of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago for $2.5 million to Universal Life Church was approved Tuesday by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. The congregation of Holy Trinity will now have 75 days to vacate the building.

The church's future hung in the balance after financial woes put it on the verge of closing for good. Church officials said a bank rejected a loan request after the church was unable to secure $1.6 million in needed pledges.

Holy Trinity avoided foreclosure late last year after an anonymous donation. But an issue with the money arose, forcing the church to go up for sale again.

Officials say Holy Trinity is the second oldest Greek Orthodox Church in the United States.

