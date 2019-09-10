The summer heat hangs on

(WSIL) -- It was another hot day across the region with high temperatures climbing well above normal into the low to mid 90s. It seems that summer isn't finished with us yet.

Overnight, it will cool off a smidge with lows dipping into the 70s. While that's more comfortable than the afternoon heat, low temperatures are also well above normal.

The small break we see in the overnight hours is about all we will get when it comes to some relief.

Tomorrow afternoon highs will climb back into the 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and near the triple digits for some.

If you work outdoors or will simply be enjoying the great outdoors tomorrow, be sure to stay heat safe. Take breaks indoors, wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and please don't forget about your outdoor pets.

Our next chance at some relief will arrive Friday with our next front, but even then the cool down is small.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.