Sixth death related to vaping reported

WICHITA, Kan. (WSIL) -- Kansas health officials say they have confirmed the first death in the state related to an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping. This brings the total number of deaths associated with vaping to six.

Officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday they are aware of at least 450 other possible cases, in more than 30 states, of severe lung disease that could have been cause by vaping.

Monday, the American Medical Association urged the public to avoid e-cigarette use amid an outbreak of serious lung illness associated with vaping.  

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Tuesday the recent death involved a Kansas resident over the age of 50 who had a history of underlying health issues. The unidentified patient was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly.

Health officials said they do not have detailed information on what specific e-cigarette products were used by the deceased Kansas patient.

The state has had six reports associated to the national lung disease outbreak, including three which they believe to be confirmed or probable cases. The remaining three are still under investigation.

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman says it is time to stop vaping.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

