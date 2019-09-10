Sixth death related to vaping reported

Barbie is getting a new, festive makeover to celebrate the Mexican festival known as "Dia de los muertos".
First responders are at the scene of a train derailment and fire in the Metro East area.
Kansas health officials say they have confirmed the first death in the state related to an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping.
Three young people are dead after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed while police were chasing them.
A large explosion has been heard in Afghanistan's capital near the U.S. Embassy shortly after midnight on the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
Dozens of state attorneys general are launching an investigation into Google and its advertising practices.
Apple's new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colors.
Dennis Rodman keeps finding new ways to surprise.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you don't look closely, you could easily drive passed Rise Above It Bakery and Cafe in downtown Carterville; but if you haven't tried the restaurant you don't want to miss the delicious food and historic decor.
Big numbers for the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair. Attendance jumped 23 percent compared to 2018 according to numbers released by the state.
