Train derailment and fire near St. Louis

A large explosion has been heard in Afghanistan's capital near the U.S. Embassy shortly after midnight on the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
First responders are at the scene of a train derailment and fire in the Metro East area.
Dozens of state attorneys general are launching an investigation into Google and its advertising practices.
Apple's new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colors.
Dennis Rodman keeps finding new ways to surprise.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you don't look closely, you could easily drive passed Rise Above It Bakery and Cafe in downtown Carterville; but if you haven't tried the restaurant you don't want to miss the delicious food and historic decor.
Big numbers for the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair. Attendance jumped 23 percent compared to 2018 according to numbers released by the state.
President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.
Get ready for a somewhat rare occurrence in the night sky on Friday night: A full "harvest" moon that coincides with Friday the 13th and also happens to be when the moon is at its apogee.
WSIL -- Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy is back with another production featuring Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.
