Attendance jumps 23% at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A record hit. That's how Governor JB Pritzker is remembering the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair.

Nearly 124,000 people attended the fair. That's a 23 percent increase compared to 2018 and is the highest attendance in four years.

“This year’s success at the Du Quoin State Fair is humbling as we work to bring the fair back to what I remember as a kid,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “The fair was an event that you circled on your calendar and something you would never miss. Our goal is to bring it back to a can’t miss event, and the jump in attendance we’ve seen shows we’re moving in the right direction.”

“The 2019 Du Quoin State Fair was a record hit, with double digit increases in attendance, grandstand ticket sales and revenue – but more importantly, the people of Southern Illinois had a great time enjoying everything the fair had to offer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration has invested in improving the Du Quoin fairgrounds, and I’m committed to making this historic fair successful for decades to come, so that this economic engine can continue to benefit not only Du Quoin, but all of Southern Illinois.”

Officials say cutting the $2 entrance fee to the fair likely contributed to the increased attendance.

Grandstand ticket sales jumped 26 percent this year and generated more than $97,000 in revenue.

The 2020 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 28- September 7.