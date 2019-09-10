Washington U. grant aimed at stopping spread of HIV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Washington U. grant aimed at stopping spread of HIV

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University in St. Louis will receive nearly $4 million over the next five years as part of a national effort to end the spread of HIV.

The university said Tuesday that the $3.9 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be used to establish a regional resource center for HIV prevention efforts in 12 Midwestern states.

As part of the program, Washington University experts will teach community providers about the use of medicine called a PrEP pill that helps protect against HIV exposure, and teach them how to discuss HIV risk with patients.

The university says those at high risk who take a PrEP pill daily can cut risk of sexual transmission by 92 percent and of blood-borne transmission by more than 70 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.