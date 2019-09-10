A Taste of the Region: Rise Above It Bakery & Cafe

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- If you don't look closely, you could easily drive passed Rise Above It Bakery and Cafe in downtown Carterville; but if you haven't tried the restaurant you don't want to miss the delicious food and historic decor.

The interior of the small bakery and cafe is lined with photos from memory lane such as a glimpse of the streets in the late 1800s to the high school's football teams, as well as, family photos of co-owners and sisters Jennifer Spence and Crystal Lukens.

Spence also decorated and furnished the building with relics of Carterville's past.

She says a few examples include the lights from the high school's gymnasium and the bakery case that used to be a part of an old pharmacy.

However, when it comes to the menu Lukens wants visitors to know she serves more than sweet treats and coffee.

Rise Above It also has a full breakfast and lunch menu.

News 3's Brooke Schlyer sampled the ham and cheese quiche paired with fruit as a light breakfast option.

She also tried a more hearty breakfast option called the Herald named after Lukens and Spence's grandfather.

The Herald consists of biscuits with bacon gravy, bacon, eggs and a "ponut," which is a hash brown casserole shaped like an old-fashioned doughnut and deep fried.

Off of the lunch menu, Luken had Brooke taste a an avocado turkey sandwich paired with a side salad drizzed with her homemade sweet vinaigrette dressing.

