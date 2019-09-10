Former nursing home chaplain gets 26 years on sex charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former nursing home chaplain gets 26 years on sex charges

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - The former chaplain for a western Illinois nursing home has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for sex abuse charges involving both a child and elderly women.

James E. Riley pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual assault. Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped two criminal sexual assault counts.

The 58-year-old Riley was arrested June 24 after Good Samaritan Home in Quincy contacted police. Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Anita Rodriguez said two residents of the homes, ages 88 and 78, reported being grabbed inappropriately.

Rodriguez also said Riley had sexual contact with a woman when she was 4 in Pennsylvania and later in Quincy.

