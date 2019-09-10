Scientists rethink Alzheimer's, diversifying the drug search - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scientists rethink Alzheimer's, diversifying the drug search

Posted: Updated:

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists are rethinking Alzheimer's disease in the wake of a string of disappointing drug failures.

For years, the goal was to stop buildup of sticky plaques that are a hallmark of the mind-robbing disease. The drug flops made clear other things are playing a role, too.

Now there's a new focus - diversity - as researchers explore multiple novel ways of attacking a disease too complex for a one-size-fits-all solution.

It's not clear if these fresh starts will pan out. But high on the list are ways of targeting immune cells in the brain, fighting inflammation, even asking if simmering infections play a role.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.