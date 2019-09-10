Parson, St. Louis leaders to meet again over violent crime - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson, St. Louis leaders to meet again over violent crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the second time in a week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be in St. Louis to meet with local leaders to address violent crime in the city.

The governor's office says Parson will meet Tuesday afternoon with Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and other local, state and law enforcement officials. The meeting at St. Louis City Hall is closed to the public and the media.

Parson, a Republican, met last week with about two dozen faith leaders in St. Louis, and with Krewson.

St. Louis has already seen 138 homicides in 2019 and is on pace to top last year's 186. A startling 11 of this year's victims were children, and two other child deaths are being investigated as "suspicious."

