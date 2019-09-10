Cape-wearing lawyer gets 3-year sentence for theft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape-wearing lawyer gets 3-year sentence for theft

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A former personal injury attorney in Chicago who created a cape-wearing character to drum up business has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which he kept secret from clients' settlements he'd reached and pocketed the money.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Jordan Margolis was sentenced on Monday by a Cook County, nine months after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft as part of plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to drop more than two dozen counts of theft, forgery and other charges.

To advertise his services, Margolis donned a shiny blue bodysuit, orange skullcap and cape, purple bandit mask and called himself "Excuseman" as he joked about people who "mess up and don't fess up."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.