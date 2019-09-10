St. Louis man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 7 times - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 7 times

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis area man has been charged with stabbing his neighbor's border collie seven times with a pocket knife in an attack that left the dog so severely injured that it was euthanized.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 59-year-old John Conrad Ross III was charged Monday in St. Louis County with unlawful use of a weapon and animal abuse. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A couple told police that Ross chased their two dogs Saturday after they ran onto his property. The police report says Ross grabbed one of the dogs, named Teddy, before slamming him to the ground and stabbing him. Afterward, the wife managed to retrieve the bleeding dog.

Court documents say Ross then stared at his neighbors while holding a handgun.

