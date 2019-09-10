Full "harvest moon" falls on Friday the 13th this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Get ready for a somewhat rare occurrence in the night sky on Friday night: A full "harvest" moon that coincides with a Friday the 13th, and it also happens to be when the moon is at its apogee.

Some may refer to Friday's full moon as a "micromoon," which occurs when the full moon is at the point when the moon is farthest from Earth. This is known as the moon's apogee, and the moon may appear around 14-percent smaller than normal to the naked eye on Earth.

This full "harvest moon," sometimes called the "corn moon," gets its name from Native Americans as it signaled the time corn was supposed to be harvested. The "harvest moon" is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, so a third of the years, it actually is the full moon in October. It also allowed farmers to harvest crops well into the night.

This year's full moon also falls on Friday the 13th. This may not seen like much, but it only occurs about every 20 years. The last time it happened was October 13, 2000 and after Friday, it won't happen again until August 13, 2049.

The moon will be full at 11:33 p.m. CDT.