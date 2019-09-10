Full "harvest moon" falls on Friday the 13th this week

Get ready for a somewhat rare occurrence in the night sky on Friday night: A full "harvest" moon that coincides with Friday the 13th and also happens to be when the moon is at its apogee.
WSIL -- Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy is back with another production featuring Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures this afternoon will zoom back into the lower 90s with the heat index likely to peak in the mid to upper 90s.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- An opportunity for Vienna High School students to meet representatives from local businesses, colleges and trades agencies.
The football Salukis are busy preparing for Saturday's home opener, hoping to build on their recent road win over the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
The Marion City Council has voted against selling marijuana in the city.
The attorney representing Steven Avery, the man at the center of the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer", has announced a $100,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of Teresa Halbach's "real killer".
The Fall American Quilter’s Society (AQS) QuiltWeek Show is coming to the Schroeder Expo Center September 11-14.
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to better regulate the electronic cigarette industry in the wake of several vaping-related deaths.
A suburban Chicago man has been acquitted of charges he threatened to kill FBI agents.
