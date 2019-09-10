Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy presents Matilda the Musical - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy presents Matilda the Musical

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy is back with another production this weekend.

Kre8ive and Heartland Regional Medical Center present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. The show kicks off this weekend at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday (September 13 & 14) at 7 p.m with a matinee on Sunday (September 15) at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.00.

You can find more information here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.