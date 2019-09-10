Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy presents Matilda the Musical

WSIL -- Kre8ive Fine Arts Academy is back with another production this weekend.

Kre8ive and Heartland Regional Medical Center present Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical. The show kicks off this weekend at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday (September 13 & 14) at 7 p.m with a matinee on Sunday (September 15) at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.00.

You can find more information here.