Heat index returns into the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A big upper-level ridge will remain camped over the eastern U.S. prolonging the summer-like heat and humidity over much of the Midwest.

Temperatures this afternoon will zoom back into the lower 90s with the heat index likely to peak in the mid to upper 90s. A couple weak disturbances could bring a stray shower or storm late in the afternoon through the early evening, but most areas will miss on rain Tuesday.

Heat and humidity stick around through Thursday. The next cold front we're tracking arrives on Friday. While widespread rain still is not in the forecast with this front, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible.

The cold front basically falls apart on top of our area which mean we won't see a big cool down in its wake.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.