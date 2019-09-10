First career expo for Vienna High School students this Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

First career expo for Vienna High School students this Friday

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
VIENNA (WSIL) -- An opportunity for Vienna High School students to meet representatives from local businesses, colleges and trades agencies. 

The high school is holding its first ever career expo this Friday, September 13 from 8:45 to 11 in the morning. 

Officials say the event comes as an effort to better serve the student body and to ensure career connections before they graduate. 

More than 60 vendors are taking part in the event and include: 

  • Aisin
  • Banterra Bank
  • Cosmetology/Kristi Bundren & Deidra Cornelius
  • COUNTRY Financial
  • Crop Risk Services-Dave Stewart
  • Dippin' Dots LLC
  • Edward Jones
  • Endrizzi Contracting Inc.
  • Family Counseling Center, Inc.
  • Farm Buisness Farm Management, Illinois FBFM Association
  • Hanson Professional Services Inc.
  • i5 Design Group
  • Illinois Laborers' & Contractors Joint Apprenticeship &...
  • Illinois State Police
  • Integritas Emergency Physician Services
  • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702
  • JAMP Special Education
  • John A. Logan College - Construction-Bart Pulliam
  • Johnson County Sheriff's Department Vienna,IL
  • LafargeHolcim
  • Lawrence & Bean Insurance
  • United States Federal Probation-Mark Bundren
  • Meller-James & Associates Veterinary Service
  • Midwest Real Estate LLC
  • Milkmaid Creations and Antiques
  • Modern Woodman of Americacan
  • Monty Kerley
  • Murray State University
  • NeuroRestorative Kentucky
  • Operating Engineers Local 318
  • Plumbers/Pipe Fitters
  • REAL Rehab & Fitness
  • Rodney Gholson
  • Rural Community Insurance Services-Crop Insurance
  • Rural Health
  • Shawnee Community College
  • Shawnee Professional Service
  • Sheet Metal Workers Local 268
  • Shelter Life Insurance
  • SIU College of Agricultural Sciences
  • SIU School of Dental Medicine
  • Sound Mind and Heart
  • Southeast Missouri State University-SEMO
  • Southeastern IL College
  • Southeastern Illinois College- Coal Mining
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare
  • Southern Seven Health Department
  • Stephani Penrod Borders Photography
  • Tennessee Valley Authority
  • The Southern Illinoisanern Illinoisan
  • Trainor Ag Products, LLC.
  • Tru-Built Construction
  • U.S. Army
  • US National Guard
  • U.S. Navy
  • USDA Forest Service-Law Enforcement
  • USDA Forest Service-Forestry
  • Vienna Correctional Center, Illinois Department of Corrections
  • West Kentucky Community & Technical College

