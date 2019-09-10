First career expo for Vienna High School students this Friday

VIENNA (WSIL) -- An opportunity for Vienna High School students to meet representatives from local businesses, colleges and trades agencies.
The football Salukis are busy preparing for Saturday's home opener, hoping to build on their recent road win over the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
The Marion City Council has voted against selling marijuana in the city.
The attorney representing Steven Avery, the man at the center of the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer", has announced a $100,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of Teresa Halbach's "real killer".
The Fall American Quilter’s Society (AQS) QuiltWeek Show is coming to the Schroeder Expo Center September 11-14.
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to better regulate the electronic cigarette industry in the wake of several vaping-related deaths.
A suburban Chicago man has been acquitted of charges he threatened to kill FBI agents.
Public schools in Rockford, Illinois are operating without internet, telephone or computer systems that track student attendance because of a ransomware attack.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking you to keep your eyes open for some stolen equipment that could end up for sale online.
A federal appeals court has vacated the 30-day prison sentence given to the man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky home in 2017.
