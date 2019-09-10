Man accused of threatening to kill WVa college cheerleaders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of threatening to kill WVa college cheerleaders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to kill the cheerleading team of a West Virginia university, along with a specific female victim and her family.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 18-year-old Tanner Wayne Rasnake, of Louisa, was booked Monday into a West Virginia jail on a felony charge of threats of terroristic acts.

Court documents say Rasnake texted the victim on Sept. 1 and threatened her, her family and the Marshall University cheer team. They say he then video called the victim and witnesses overheard Rasnake repeat the threats. University police filed complaints charging Rasnake later that day and he was soon arrested in Kentucky.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's age, her connection to Rasnake or say if she is a school cheerleader. Rasnake doesn't attend the school.

