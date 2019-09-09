Fall QuiltWeek returns to Paducah this week

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Fall American Quilter’s Society (AQS) QuiltWeek Show is coming to the Schroeder Expo Center September 11-14. This year (2019) marks the 35th anniversary of the AQS QuiltWeek Show which began in Paducah.

Fall QuiltWeek will offer a variety of programming, including special exhibitions, workshops by renowned instructors, contests and a Merchant Mall featuring the latest machines, fabrics and tools for quilters of every skill level.

At this year’s Fall AQS QuiltWeek quilts entered in the Quilt Contest will be vying for $121,000 in cash prizes, including the $20,000 Janome America Best of Show grand prize.

In addition to beloved QuiltWeek programming, Fall QuiltWeek will transform into a celebration to honor the American Quilter’s Society’s 35th anniversary. This spectacular anniversary celebration will be filled with special activities and a presentation of “the world’s largest quilt cake” created by Carlo’s Bakery. This quilt cake will be made and presented by Mauro Castano of Carlo’s Bakery, featured on TLC’s Cake Boss.

Paducah is known as QuiltCity USA because it is the headquarters for the American Quilter’s Society which hosts both a Spring and Fall QuiltWeek every year. Combined, both events have displayed more than 15,000 contest quilts and awarded more than $3.2 million in cash awards to the Paducah contestants.

For more information including a full list of exhibitions and how to buy tickets, click here.