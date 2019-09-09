Sen. Durbin urges improved regulation of vaping industry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sen. Durbin urges improved regulation of vaping industry

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to better regulate the electronic cigarette industry in the wake of several vaping-related deaths.

Durban criticized the FDA on Monday for its lack of oversight of the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping products to minors.

He says he sent a letter last week to acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless demanding the enforcement of existing regulations on the sale of vaping products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported hundreds of mainly young people sickened by a mysterious vaping-related respiratory illness. At least five of those have died.

The FDA on Monday warned vaping products company Juul for illegally pitching its e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking. Juul has not responded.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.