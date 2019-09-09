Man acquitted of charges he threatened lives of FBI agents - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man acquitted of charges he threatened lives of FBI agents

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been acquitted of charges he threatened to kill FBI agents.

The jury deliberated for nearly four hours before finding Matthew Berger not guilty Monday of making threatening communications by telephone and threatening the life of a federal officer.

The 34-year-old Berger of Morton Grove, Illinois, has been in federal custody since his arrest in December. Defense attorney Steven Greenberg says Berger will likely be transferred to Cook County Jail on an unrelated charge of pulling a fire alarm at a police station.

During trial, Greenberg said Berger was a nuisance but that his actions did not constitute a crime.

Berger was arrested Dec. 17 after being accused of trying to break into the northwest suburban FBI field office. Prosecutors claimed Berger had a history of making telephone threats dating back at least to June 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.