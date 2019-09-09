Carbondale to get a roundabout on Chautauqua

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale will receive nearly $1.6 million to install a roundabout and bicycle lanes at W. Chautauqua St. and McLafferty Road.

The money comes from a Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

An example of a roundabout is pictured below.

Carbondale will use the $1,587,155 grant to install the roundabout and bicycle lanes as well as enhance pedestrian access and crossings. The city says installing the roundabout will improve traffic safety at this intersection.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer of 2020.