Carbondale to get a roundabout on Chautauqua

The City of Carbondale will receive nearly $1.6 million to install a roundabout and bicycle lanes at W. Chautauqua St. and McLafferty Road.
Public schools in Rockford, Illinois are operating without internet, telephone or computer systems that track student attendance because of a ransomware attack.
Argenis Hernandez, 23, of Chicago, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct.
Who is this week's top player in high school football? You decide! Vote for the WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
More than 24,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled because they have been deemed unfit for human consumption.
President Donald Trump says U.S. talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan are "dead" after they collapsed last week
Rend Lake Intercity Water has issued a boil water order for some of its customers.
Starting next month, you can get 1 percent back on purchases through the Target Circle loyalty program.
Discount retail and pharmacy chain Fred's Inc. is filing for bankruptcy and closing its stores over the next two months.
Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickups in the U.S. to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open unexpectedly
