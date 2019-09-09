John Deere UTV and $8K of equipment stolen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

John Deere UTV and $8K of equipment stolen

Posted: Updated:

FANCY FARM, Ky. (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking you to keep your eyes open for some stolen equipment that could end up for sale online.

KSP Trooper Jay Dunn tells News 3 that a 2016 John Deere UTV (also known as a "gator") and approximately $8,000 worth of tools was stolen from a farming operation in Carlisle County between September 8 at 9 p.m. and September 9 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

