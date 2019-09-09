John Deere UTV and $8K of equipment stolen

The Fall American Quilter’s Society (AQS) QuiltWeek Show is coming to the Schroeder Expo Center September 11-14.
Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to better regulate the electronic cigarette industry in the wake of several vaping-related deaths.
A suburban Chicago man has been acquitted of charges he threatened to kill FBI agents.
Public schools in Rockford, Illinois are operating without internet, telephone or computer systems that track student attendance because of a ransomware attack.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking you to keep your eyes open for some stolen equipment that could end up for sale online.
A federal appeals court has vacated the 30-day prison sentence given to the man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky home in 2017.
The City of Carbondale will receive nearly $1.6 million to install a roundabout and bicycle lanes at W. Chautauqua St. and McLafferty Road.
Argenis Hernandez, 23, of Chicago, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct.
Who is this week's top player in high school football? You decide! Vote for the WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
More than 24,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled because they have been deemed unfit for human consumption.
