The heat and humidity continue for much of the week

WSIL -- It was hot, hot, HOT today. High temperatures climbed well above normal topping out in the 90s this afternoon and summer isn't finished with us yet.

Tonight mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 60s will give us a small break from the heat but tomorrow is looking even warmer than today. Tuesday afternoon will hold more sunshine and high temperatures back into the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees. It will be an uncomfortable day to be outdoors. If you work outdoors be sure to stay hydrated, wear light clothing and take breaks indoors. While an isolated storm or two is a possibility most of won't see any relief until our next front moves through.

Our next cold front isn't projected to make it's way into the region until the end of the week, hang in there!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.