Woman pleads guilty to starving, caging 11-year-old girl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman pleads guilty to starving, caging 11-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri woman who handcuffed an 11-year-old girl to a cage and starved her for a more than a year will be sentenced in October after pleading guilty to two counts of kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment.

Jennifer Reed, of Albany, pleaded guilty Friday. She was originally charged in July 2017 with 42 counts.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports court documents say Reed and Raymond Burks had guardianship of the girl between July 2017 and July 2018. The couple allegedly handcuffed the girl to a cage, withheld food, beat her and used a stun gun on her.

The documents do not explain why the couple became guardians of the girl, who survived.

Burks and Reed's boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson, are charged with helping Reed abuse the girl. They are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.