Chicago man arrested for stalking mother, child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man arrested for stalking mother, child

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Chicago man accused of stalking a mother and her child will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Argenis Hernandez, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct.

Carbondale Police were called to the Macy's store at University Mall just before 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned the suspect, later identified as Hernandez, followed the victims and tried to photograph or video them with his cell phone. 

According to witnesses, Hernandez ran from the store and was taken into custody in the mall's parking lot. 

Hernandez is being held in the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing. 

Tonight on News 3, hear from the mother who says she's thankful for the quick action of store employees, shoppers, and Carbondale Police. 

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Famari.gunn.5%2Fposts%2F2418581168431129&width=500" width="500" height="783" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.