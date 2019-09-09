Chicago man arrested for stalking mother, child

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Chicago man accused of stalking a mother and her child will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Argenis Hernandez, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct.

Carbondale Police were called to the Macy's store at University Mall just before 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned the suspect, later identified as Hernandez, followed the victims and tried to photograph or video them with his cell phone.

According to witnesses, Hernandez ran from the store and was taken into custody in the mall's parking lot.

Hernandez is being held in the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

hear from the mother who says she's thankful for the quick action of store employees, shoppers, and Carbondale Police.

